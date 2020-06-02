Peoria Salvation Army organizes prayer walk for racial reconcilation

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Salvation Army of Peoria gathered a group to walk the streets and pray for peace.

Crews started at the Salvation Army on Nebraska and looped around the neighborhood.

People had homemade signs each with different messages on them.

Major Jesse Collins says he is happy with the amount of support pouring in from the community.

Collins explains the purpose of the prayer walk.

“We want to get out the message of racial reconciliation. You know, this country needs to come together, the salvation army is an organization that doesn’t discriminate. We believe the issue is strong and we need to be in prayer to get it resolved,” said Major Collins.

More than two dozen people turned out for the walk and to show support.