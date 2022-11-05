PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring.

Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s goal of raising $2 million.

Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights honorary chairperson Craig Young said he believes Peoria is the perfect community to help reach that goal.

“The Peoria area community comes out every year and supports this campaign year after year. It’s a big part of the Christmas spirit for those of us who have been involved for so long,” said Young.

The organization also presented a check to the women’s auxiliary, echelon of Peoria, and Birdies For Good for a combined $300,000 in donations to kick off the campaign.

The Tree of Lights Campaign will run until the end of January 2023.