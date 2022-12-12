PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More changes are coming to the Peoria Stadium. At Monday’s meeting, the Peoria Public School Board approved a $4.4 million bid for the Track and Artificial Turf Project.

The project will renovate the track and football turf at the stadium. The funds will be from the school board’s capital project money.

In June the board approved a separate project to revamp the seating in the stadium. Demolition on the stadium seating began in November.

The district’s chief financial officer Mick Willis said the projects have been in the works since 2016 when public hearings were held.

“The overwhelming response was to invest, do what we need to preserve it as much as we can. So, we’ve been working towards that. And these projects fit in with what we were told at public hearings about the stadium back in 2016,” said Willis.

The track and turf renovations will begin in Spring 2023.

The board also approved three tax abatements meaning taxes will not be collected to pay off their bonds. There will be no change for Peoria’s taxpayers.