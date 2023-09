PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Public School Board approved a new $153,799 inclusive playground and fencing project at Monday’s meeting.

The Dr. Maude A. Sanders Special Ed Playground and Fencing Project will be funded through Federal Special Education IDEA Grant funds.

The new playground was approved through the consent agenda unanimously.

Dr. Maude Sanders is a local icon, being the first female black doctor in Peoria during segregation.