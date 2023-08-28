PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Full-time substitute teachers in Peoria have a new way to obtain teaching certification.

As part of the consent agenda, the Peoria Public School Board of Education unanimously approved a new certification program that can get substitute teachers certification in as little as four months.

The Huron Studer education program will send up to 40 candidates to the University of West Florida to become certified by the state.

The total cost of the program is $230,000.

The program was approved as teacher shortages continue to impact Central Illinois.