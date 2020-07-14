Peoria School Board continues to discuss reopening plans

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Peoria Public School Board discussed their ongoing return to school plan during their regular meeting Monday.

Registration became available to District 150 families last Wednesday, and the school board is getting a better look at what the school year could look like.

So far over 618 families plan to attend a blended school day, and over 440 have signed up for all virtual school days. Registration for all virtual learning ends July 24. Registration for blended learning end on Aug. 18.

Peoria Public Schools also say they are prepared to work with the Peoria Health Department if they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 among their students or staff. The school district’s return to school plan says a positive case could cause short term closures of building to clean and disinfect them.

Return to school town hall meetings will be held July 21, 22, and 23 from 6-7p.m. to answer questions about the return to school plan. The first two meetings will answer questions from families, and the last one will answer questions from staff members. Meetings will be streamed on YouTube for anyone who wants to watch from home.

Peoria Public Schools also approved the purchase of Discovery Education for the 2020-2021 school year. Discovery Education is a digital platform that covers all core subjects for grades k-12. It will cost the board $78,200 annually.

You can watch the full school board meeting online.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected