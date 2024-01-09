PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced $42 million in federal funding for clean school buses.

The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus grants.

Peoria Public School District 150 was selected to get nearly $6,000,000 to buy 15 electric environmentally friendly school buses.

Lion Electric is a company based in Joliet that is manufacturing the buses with the hope they will be more reliable and efficient.

“Reliability of the vehicles over a traditional diesel or gasoline school bus, so the benefits are they’re much cleaner to operate, there should be some cost savings and maintenance and fuel, and then the reliability of the vehicles should be greater than that over a diesel vehicle,” said Peoria Public Schools Director of Transportation Josh Collins.

Collins said the new buses should arrive and be fully operational in early 2025.