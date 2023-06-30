PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria School District 150 is preparing for new amendments to the School Safety Drill Act that were signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

HB 1561 amends the School Safety Drill Act to allow schools to maintain an on-site trauma kit, and requires trauma response training for school employees.

Peoria Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat stated that they can never be too prepared when it comes to responding to trauma.

I guess it is all about being safer than being sorry. We can never be too prepared when it comes to responding to trauma. SEL and being trauma informed is a huge part of our work as a district. This bill will be discussed with our districtwide SEL team consisting of certs, non certs, students, parents and community for further guidance on compliance for improvement. Peoria Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat

Pritzker also signed HB 3559, which amends the School Safety Drill Act to establish a plan to allow law enforcement to rapidly enter school buildings in case of emergencies.

Kherat said the school district will improve on the existing plans they have with the fire department.