PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria School District 150 is preparing for new amendments to the School Safety Drill Act that were signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
HB 1561 amends the School Safety Drill Act to allow schools to maintain an on-site trauma kit, and requires trauma response training for school employees.
Peoria Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat stated that they can never be too prepared when it comes to responding to trauma.
I guess it is all about being safer than being sorry. We can never be too prepared when it comes to responding to trauma. SEL and being trauma informed is a huge part of our work as a district. This bill will be discussed with our districtwide SEL team consisting of certs, non certs, students, parents and community for further guidance on compliance for improvement.Peoria Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat
Pritzker also signed HB 3559, which amends the School Safety Drill Act to establish a plan to allow law enforcement to rapidly enter school buildings in case of emergencies.
Kherat said the school district will improve on the existing plans they have with the fire department.
We currently have Knox Boxes on each building for the fire department. The Knox Rapid Entry System is a secure emergency access program developed for property owners and fire departments. When a fire breaks out, or there is any emergency, the Knox Box Rapid Entry System allows firefighters and paramedics immediate entry into buildings and property without forced entry damage or delay. Next week, we will meet with law enforcement to determine location for the new Knox Boxes to fulfil this mandate with a map of the building inside. Each box will cost between $500-$700 for 27 buildings.Peoria Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat