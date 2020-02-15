Peoria Schoolhouse raises money for district middle schools athletic departments

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Schools Foundations hosted its third annual fundraising event to help student-athletes.

The event, organized by Dan Adler, Vice President of Peoria Public Schools Board of Education said this is event is a fun way to earn money for middle school athletics.

“A number of years ago we realized there were some significant gaps in the funding and organization for middle school athletic programs,” Alder said. “We really organized both as a way to put money back into the equipment but to also have a fun event where the community can come out and support the students.”

Last year Adler said “several” middle schools benefited from the $5,000 raised by parents and community members. This year the foundation hopes to earn $6,000.

About 200 people navigated throughout the Warehouse District to play nine golf holes, which were located at different places including bars, restaurants, and an arcade.

All proceeds will go towards athletic uniforms and equipment.