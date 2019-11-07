Peoria Sears to close by February 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — After continuous recent nationwide closures, the Sears at Northwoods Mall will officially close by early next year.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart announced Thursday that 51 Sears and 45 Kmart locations will close by February 2020. The Peoria Sears location is on the list. The location at Northwoods Mall survived a number of previous closures.

In a statement, Ryan Whalen with Northwoods Mall said:

Washington Prime Group, the owner of Northwoods Mall, is working closely with Sears and other stakeholders regarding future redevelopment opportunities for the space. Washington Prime Group is committed to making further investments in Northwoods Mall and maintaining its longstanding presence as the gathering place to shop, play, eat and drink in Peoria. Ryan Whalen

Additionally, the West Dundee location in northern Illinois will also close.

This round of closings will leave just 182 stores between the two.

Sears Holdings closed hundreds of stores in recent years, including the location at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The company was since purchased by Transformco.

The closing sales will begin on Dec. 2.