Peoria sees gas prices fall slightly as gas demand plunges to low levels

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.25 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.13 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months, gas prices have started to follow oil’s rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark.

“Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal, but for now it remains full steam ahead with markets focused on the promise of oil and gasoline demand rising, or the best potential outcome of the situation.” De Haan said. “Should the hype be overblown, a correction could happen in the weeks or months ahead. For now, motorists may see more volatility in oil markets then we’ve seen in months”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.18 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.14 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price fell to $1.99 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose, averaging $2.16 per gallon.