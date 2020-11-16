Peoria sees gas prices fall slightly

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.27 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $1.91 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 97 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said for the first time in seven weeks, the data showed average gas prices rising last week. He said the change is not surprising, given the previous 18 percent jump in the price of crude oil on promising vaccine news.

“This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while,” De Haan said. “We’re likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable. For now, motorists shouldn’t expect too many fireworks at the pump, but the upcoming release of GasBuddy’s Holiday Travel survey highlights some big changes motorists are making for the last six weeks of the year.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.16 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.15 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price fell to $2.04 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose from last week, averaging $2.12 per gallon.