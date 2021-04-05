Peoria sees gas prices rise slightly

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are rising in Peoria after a two-week streak of dropping slightly in the area.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 3.8 cents over the past week. The average price rose 15 cents since March.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria sitting at $3.03 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.76 while the most expensive price is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.01 per gallon, down up 1.7 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.01 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $2.78 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said last week was a mixed bag for drivers as gas prices in half of the country rose while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion.

“Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day. Overall, it’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of COVID-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead,” De Haan said in a blog post.

As the weather continues to get warmer, drivers will be more encouraged than ever to hit the road. De Haan said prices could soar as a result.

“While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it’s not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return,” De Haan said.