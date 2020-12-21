Peoria sees gas prices spike as oil prices rise

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported a massive spike in Peoria gas prices after they rose 10.8 cents per gallon in the past week, which is 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.36 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.8 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the sudden spike in gas prices last week was brought on by a continued rise in the price of oil, which jumped last week to nearly $50 per barrel, the highest we’ve seen since March when prices collapsed due to COVID-19.

“While last week’s gas price surge isn’t likely to repeat this week, it could be a sign of things to come in the year ahead,” De Haan said.

“A weakening U.S. dollar and vaccine optimism continued to push oil higher last week, along with stock markets. While some are wrongly pointing to the coming shift in the White House as driving up prices, I can assure motorists that what we’re seeing has nothing to do with such a change and everything to do with market optimism that demand will rise, and the weaker dollar which makes oil cheaper to anyone holding non-dollar currencies, putting upward pressure on-demand”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.26 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.20 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.09 per gallon.

The national average gas price also rose, averaging $2.21 per gallon.