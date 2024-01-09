PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department has released its list of significant events from 2023.

The department responded to 488 structure fires, which is down from 546 in 2022.

The report states there were 255 cooking-related fires.

Also in the report were 87 vehicle fires. There were 76 passenger vehicle fires, eight road freight or transport fires, two camper fires, and two off-road equipment fires.

There were 32 civilian injuries and three civilian deaths due to fires throughout the year.

There was a total of $11,485,834 in property loss due to fire.

Most calls came in on Fridays and the busiest times for the fire department were 11 a.m. to noon.

The fire department installed 188 smoke alarms and 72 carbon monoxide alarms installed in 2023.

There were a total of 21,267 incidents recorded by the department in 2023. EMS saw 16,615 of the calls. There were 53 motor vehicle versus pedestrian accidents and 562 motor vehicle accidents with injuries. EMS had 62 extrication and rescue calls.

EMS had 149 cardiac arrests in 2023 and used Narcan on 141 patients.

Here is the full report from the Peoria Fire Department:

