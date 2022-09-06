PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The streak of falling prices has ended in Peoria, as the average gas price in the city rose 2.1 cents this week to average $3.91 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 32.1 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 66.0 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.66 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 63 cents higher at $4.29 per gallon.

Across the state, however, prices continue to fall.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.51, down from last week’s $3.64. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.80 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.88.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.36 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.51 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.10 per gallon, 4.2 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.14.

The average price in Peoria as well as the average price statewide are still above the national average.

The national average this week is down to $3.75 per gallon, down 7.7 cents per gallon from one week ago. Monday’s average is 29.5 cents down from the average price one month ago, and only 57.6 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Prices are generally declining, despite Peoria’s slight uptick. However, experts say this may not continue, due to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production.

“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

This now 12-week stretch of declining prices is the longest downward trend experts have seen since 2018.

The price of diesel has gone down as well, averaging 2.0 cents cheaper nationally at $5.02 per gallon.