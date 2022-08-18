PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DeMarquis Turner of Peoria has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony.

The dates of the alleged incidents are Sept. 28, 2004, March 18, 2010, and Nov. 1, 2016. The March 2010 incident allegedly involved sexual penetration by the use of or threat of force on a victim under the age of 18.

Sentencing ranges from 4-15 years for each offense.

He was assigned a public defender and will be back in court on Oct. 6 at 1:00 PM.

In the meantime, State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault.

Turner was identified through DNA evidence and the work of Peoria Police Detective Christina Chavez and Peoria County Assistant States Attorney Deb Shelby.

Turner is currently being held on $1.25 million bond.