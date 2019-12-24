Peoria sewage rates to increase

PEORIA, Ill. — Peorians will see another rate hike next year, specifically homeowners.

The sewage rates you pay currently will increase by 7%. This was proposed as a part of the 2020-2021 budget.

Revenue from the city’s sewer rate is used for operation and maintenance of the city-owned sanitary and combined sewers.

Maintenance includes cleaning the sewers, repairing broken pipes and manholes and responding to backup problems.

“It’s the continued importance for us to make sure that we’re investing in infrastructure and that ultimately we have the resources to be able to ensure that when you flush the toilet that sewage goes where it needs to go,” Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said.

This rate increase will be effective on May 1, 2020, and an additional increase of 7% on May 1, 2021.

This rate is charged to all customers in the city limits, connected to either a city sewer or a Greater Peoria Sanitary District sewer.