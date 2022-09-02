PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning.

Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this individual entered through the bar’s east side door at approximately 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning. They then broke into the gaming machines and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

This individual was seen on camera wearing all black, with a black bag and a black face covering.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.