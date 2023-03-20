PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating a suspect related to a West Peoria shooting.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, 39-year-old Brandon L Eckwood is wanted for three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Eckwood allegedly was involved in the shooting at KG’s Bar and Grill on March 13, which led to three individuals being injured.

Brandon is approximately 5’7, and has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria County Detective Kester at (309) 657-7072 or Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.