PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook the passing of one of their K-9 units.

Tim the K-9 Unit had retired in 2021 and was the partner of Deput Austin Griggs for the past seven years.

To commemorate Tim, Griggs took him for one more walk on the K-9 training field and rode in his squad car before taking him to the Peoria Area Veterinary Group where they could both say goodbye.

Chillicothe Fire Dept. had their ladder truck with the flag raised to show solidarity for Tim and Griggs.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office also took the time to thank Dunlap Veterinary Group for providing support to their K-9’s.