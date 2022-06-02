MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A death at the Caterpillar Foundry in Mapleton is currently under investigation.

At the time, few details are available, but according to Chris Watkins with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office, detectives at the scene are investigating a death that was the result of an “occupational accident.”

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man is in his 30s.

Caterpillar’s Media Relations and Public Affairs department released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2. Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority.

In December, a man died at the same plant after falling from a “significant height.”

This story will be updated.