PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Friday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 20-year-old Rydia Church was last seen leaving her residence on Lamplighter Lane, in Hanna City, and getting into an unknown vehicle on Sunday.

Church has brown hair, brown eyes, and has prescription glasses. She is a special needs adult who may have slurred speech and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (309) 672-6011 or Detective Zook at (309) 657-7682.