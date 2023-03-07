PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help solving a 2016 homicide.

According to a PCSO Facebook post, detectives are looking for information related to the death of John H. Frisch.

On June 12, 2017, deputies recover a skull that washed up on the shore of the Illinois River in Kingston Mines, Illinois. The skull’s DNA matched the DNA of a torso that was recovered from the Illinois River on Nov. 12, 2016, in Schuyler County, Illinois.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood and his staff identified Frisch using his dental records. He was never reported missing and had used addresses in Peoria and Hawaii.

Harwood determined that the cause of death was blunt force head trauma. He was dismembered after he died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Peoria Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.