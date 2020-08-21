Peoria Sheriffs Office warning residents about a new scam

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is alerting Peoria residents to a new Unemployment/Debit Card Scam Thursday.

According to a post on the Peoria County Sheriff’s Facebook page, some local residents have been receiving debit cards that appear to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who receives a fraudulent credit card to not try and activate the card, residents are encouraged to cut it up and throw it away.

The Sheriff’s office also encourages anyone who receives a fraudulent card to run a credit check to make sure their identity has not been stolen.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent card can also report the incident to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on their website.

