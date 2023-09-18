PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police-Community Relations met on Monday. During the meeting committee member Keith McDaniel shared an update on the crime numbers.

Year-to-date shooting incidents have increased by 31% since this time last year. Shooting victims are up 30% compared to last year with 99 for this year and 76 for last year. But shooting murders are down by 7%. Yet, overall murders are up 12 percent.

There has been a total of 19 homicides so far this year, eight of those happening in August. Out of those eight, six were shooting, one was a strangulation and one was a stabbing.

There have been a total of 4,207 round fired compared to last year’s 3,597 around this time.

These numbers are part of the reason members say this committee is important. Lee Lang, Vice-Chair, said the purpose of the committee is to help the police department and the community improve their relationship with one another.

“Because we are able to talk with the police chief, we are able to meet with other members of the department, if somebody does give us an idea of what the police department can do, we can pass it onto him directly,” she said.