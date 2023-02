PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Shot Spotter alert led Peoria police to a male gun-shot victim on Monday evening.

According to a Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to the 1600 block of Stanley for a Shot Spotter alert at 5:38 p.m. for 25 shots fired.

Peoria police located a male victim with a graze wound to the head in the 1700 block of Stanley before transferring him to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information.

This incident is still under investigation.