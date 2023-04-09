PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile male arrived with multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital in Peoria Saturday.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of W. Martin Street for a shot spotter alert of 11 rounds fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers learned at least two people were shooting at each other.

Later, one juvenile male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Those with any information on this shooting or any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.