Peoria Shooting sends 2 to the hospital Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were sent to the hospital after a shooting Friday night.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, shortly after 9 p.m., two vehicles were involved in an altercation near University and Forest Hill. Dotson reports shots were fired when one of the vehicles was leaving the area.

Two victims were located in a vehicle on Glen Ave. with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.