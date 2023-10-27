PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Another Peoria shooting has sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth stated that police responded near the intersection of W. Ann Street and S. Griswold Street for reports of a shooting victim around 6:07 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found the shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was alert and talking before being sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.