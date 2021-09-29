Peoria Shop & Save catches fire Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at the Shop & Save located at 800 NE Jefferson St. in Peoria Wednesday morning.

At this time, Peoria Police have blocked off NE Jefferson Street from Morgan Street to Wayne Street.

As WMBD crews arrived at the scene, black smoke was coming out of the building. Firefighters were trying to enter the building through the roof to extinguish the fire.

Fire Chief Jim Bachman is on scene.

A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

WMBD has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.