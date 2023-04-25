PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The four Peoria Sister Cities of Peoria are getting together to host an International Night full of delicious cultural cuisine.



Join them at the Itoo Hall in Peoria for food, alcohol, entertainment, and your chance to enter a raffle. Tickets are $5 at the door.



The event will take place on Friday, April 28th from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

You can find out more information on the event by visiting the Peoria Sister Cities event page.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.