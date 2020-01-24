Peoria snow fighters continue to clear roads after latest snowstorm

PEORIA, Ill. — Around the clock snow means around the clock snow clearing efforts.

There’s actually a method to the madness when it comes to winter weather damage control. Peoria Public Works has designed what they call the ABC’s of street plowing.

You might think your street was the last one to be cleared, and sometimes that’s true, but as superintendent Sie Maroon explains, you might be first next time.

“We take that one route and we break it down into three sections. Within those three sections, we start, from storm to storm we will rotate so that nobody is either the first or the last street, area or neighborhood to be completed,” said Maroon.

With all the work and resources being used, Maroon says salt is being used up quickly but more is on order.