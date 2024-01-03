PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The City of Peoria announced on Monday that it will soon be accepting applications for the 2024 Roof Program Lottery.
According to a news release from Peoria’s Community Development Department, applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.
The program helps homeowners with low income finance repairs to their roofs.
To qualify, homeowners must:
- Own the home and have homeowners insurance.
- Must be current on property taxes, and must not owe the city any money.
- Cannot have any outstanding code violations in their yard or driveway
- Be at or below the income limit for a household size, depending on the number of residents.
|Household Size
|1 resident
|2 resident
|3 resident
|4 resident
|5 resident
|6 resident
|Maximum Income
|$50,600
|$57,800
|$65,050
|$72,050
|$78,050
|$83,850
There is a limit of one entry per household. Those interested can enter the lottery in person at city hall, call (309) 494-8629, or apply online here.
Anyone interested in watching who will be selected will be able to watch here on Feb. 13. Those unable to watch will be able to look up a list of winners here.
Questions about the 2024 Roof Program Lottery can be submitted to grants@peoriagov.org or you can call (309) 494-8600.