PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The City of Peoria announced on Monday that it will soon be accepting applications for the 2024 Roof Program Lottery.

According to a news release from Peoria’s Community Development Department, applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The program helps homeowners with low income finance repairs to their roofs.

To qualify, homeowners must:

  • Own the home and have homeowners insurance.
  • Must be current on property taxes, and must not owe the city any money.
  • Cannot have any outstanding code violations in their yard or driveway
  • Be at or below the income limit for a household size, depending on the number of residents.
Household Size 1 resident2 resident3 resident4 resident5 resident6 resident
Maximum Income $50,600 $57,800 $65,050 $72,050 $78,050 $83,850 

There is a limit of one entry per household. Those interested can enter the lottery in person at city hall, call (309) 494-8629, or apply online here.

Anyone interested in watching who will be selected will be able to watch here on Feb. 13. Those unable to watch will be able to look up a list of winners here.

Questions about the 2024 Roof Program Lottery can be submitted to grants@peoriagov.org or you can call (309) 494-8600.