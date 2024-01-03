PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The City of Peoria announced on Monday that it will soon be accepting applications for the 2024 Roof Program Lottery.

According to a news release from Peoria’s Community Development Department, applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The program helps homeowners with low income finance repairs to their roofs.

To qualify, homeowners must:

Own the home and have homeowners insurance.

Must be current on property taxes, and must not owe the city any money.

Cannot have any outstanding code violations in their yard or driveway

Be at or below the income limit for a household size, depending on the number of residents.

Household Size 1 resident 2 resident 3 resident 4 resident 5 resident 6 resident Maximum Income $50,600 $57,800 $65,050 $72,050 $78,050 $83,850

There is a limit of one entry per household. Those interested can enter the lottery in person at city hall, call (309) 494-8629, or apply online here.

Anyone interested in watching who will be selected will be able to watch here on Feb. 13. Those unable to watch will be able to look up a list of winners here.

Questions about the 2024 Roof Program Lottery can be submitted to grants@peoriagov.org or you can call (309) 494-8600.