PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria, is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas.

With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets.

Each basket contains 30 items, including canned goods, cleaning supplies, Christmas ham or turkey, and an Ameren energy kit. It’s enough to feed a family of four for about a week, said Clare Crone, program director at Sophia’s Kitchen.

“It’s heartwarming and it’s sad. I always hate to see that people are hungry but I’m very pleased with the people of Peoria, who have been able to provide enough food for everyone…To know that people care so much in Peoria, it’s the most generous community around,” said Crone.

The initial plan was to distribute the baskets Thursday or Friday, but Crone said they moved up the date to Tuesday because of the upcoming snowstorm.

“Because the weather is coming, we know that we’re going to be closed on Friday. We might have to be closed Thursday, or part of Thursday. We wanted to make sure everybody had enough to eat and not have to come out in the bad weather,” she said.

Sophia’s Kitchen has been distributing Christmas baskets for 12 years. Crone said they start planning in October.