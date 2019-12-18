Peoria’s south side gets new Jesus statue

PEORIA, Ill. — After about five months, the defaced Jesus Christ statue at Serenity Memorial Park has been replaced.

The statue was mounted in the center of the park Wednesday afternoon.

Gerard Wiegand, manager of the UFS Outlet Center across the where the statue stands, said the statue now belongs to the community since they were the ones who funded it.

“A week before Christmas, our Jesus statue has arrived which makes us very excited,” Wiegand said. ” Even more special is it’s a community statue now.”

In the summer, someone vandalized the statue by ripping off its arms and bashing its face in. Wiegand said this act of violence prompted the community to step in.

“They wanted a new one,” Wiegand said. So they put their money where their mouths are and they donated money to make this possible.”

Wiegand said the community, from Peoria and even those in Colorado, donated almost $10,000 dollars for the new statue. He said it’s an exact replica from Italy that cost $7,000 dollars to be brought in and mounted.

“It’s almost a worldwide cause here in south side of Peoria,” Wiegand said.

An original source of funding came from a Go Fund Me page created by Peoria City Councilwoman Denise Moore.

Wiegand said the remainder of the money will go to additional landscaping in the spring. He said they’ll also purchase bricks to put the names of those who’ve been victims of violence in the Peoria Metropolitan area.

But for now, the statue remains a figure of unity.

“It’s a symbol of our community,” Wiegand said. “In an area where there’s a lot of hate, this is a symbol of love.”