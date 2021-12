PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police squad car was hit by another driver Wednesday at the intersection of War Memorial Dr. and Sheridan Rd. in Peoria.

Semone Roth with the Peoria Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 in the afternoon. She said someone had minor injuries, but it’s unclear who. No one was sent to the hospital.

She said the driver reportedly didn’t yield to traffic when it struck the squad car.

Traffic was backed up for more than half an hour until the scene cleared.