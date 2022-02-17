PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years off due to COVID-19, an annual tradition in downtown Peoria is returning this year.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off this year on March 17th at 11:00 a.m. It will be the 40th annual parade in the City of Peoria.

It’s been hosted every year since 1981 by the St. Patrick Society of Peoria, however, the parade route will look a bit different from past years.

Instead of stepping off from the usual location of North East Monroe Street, it will assemble along West Romeo B. Garrett Drive.

Organizer K.C. Murphy said the change was made at the request of the Peoria Police Department due to it being safer from cars barreling through the route. Events in the past few months at other parades nationwide made other parade organizers reevaluate their safety.

Despite the change, Murphy expects the parade to have a good turnout.

“I think it still will be a good time just like in past years, just people who used to gather along Monroe Street are going to have to find a new place to go, but I still think it’ll be a great time,” Murphy said.

He said at its peak, the parade had over 10,000 spectators and over 120 floats.