PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is informing the public on upcoming road closures ahead of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade that starts at 11 a.m. on March 17.

According to a Peoria police press release, parking will be prohibited on the parade route, and vehicles will be relocated to the River Plex parking lot. Parking meters will also be bagged.

The parade will be staged in the 200-400 blocks of Romeo B. Garett, and the parade will start at Monroe at William Kumpf.

The parade will travel northeast on Monroe to Main, turn right on Main to Jefferson, Jefferson to Liberty, Liberty to Adams, then conclude at Adams and Hamilton where vehicles and floats belonging to participants will disembark.

The following intersections will be impacted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. :

Monroe & Kumpf

Monroe & Fulton

Monroe & Main

Main & Madison

Main & Jefferson

Jefferson & Liberty

Liberty & Adams

Adams & Fulton

Adams & Main

Adams & Hamilton

Anyone traveling downtown at the time of the parade is encouraged to plan extra travel time, and to be aware of increased pedestrian traffic.