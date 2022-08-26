PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School.

Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a Peoria Police officer on scene, there were no shots fired.

UPDATE: Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the game will be played with no spectators.

WMBD will update this developing story as more information becomes available.