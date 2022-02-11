PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starbucks baristas in Peoria are ensuring their voices are being heard.

Friday, workers at the Main Street (Campus Town) location demanded union recognition from CEO Kevin Johnson and local management.

These baristas are the first in Peoria to join the Starbucks Workers United movement. As of today, workers at the international coffee chain have filed for elections at dozens of other locations throughout the Midwest.

In a letter signed by a majority of the cafe’s workers and e-mailed Friday to Starbucks CEO Kevin

Johnson, the staff expressed resolve in organizing their workplace: