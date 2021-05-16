Peoria State Hospital Museum hosts 10th annual Bazaar

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, organizers hosted day two of their annual bazaar at the old Peoria State Hospital grounds in Bartonville, where the community could come check out local artists, crafters, and other unique vendors.

“The reason we have the Bazaar is, our original superintendent here at the institution had a Bazaar every year, where the patients actually made arts and crafts and sold them to the public. We are trying to kind of do the same thing, by letting our local artists, and vendors come out and have a place where they can set up and entertain and sell their goods to the local community,” said Organizer Christina Morris.

She said the Bazaar helps not only the vendors who sell their goods, but the state hospital museum as well.

“We’re working very hard to save what’s left of the buildings, the properties, the history, and definitely getting the word of what the true history of what our state hospital was,” said Morris.

Vendor Devri Colver said she got to see and speak to people, who were happy to be at the Bazaar.

“There’s so many people that are just grateful to be out and about, have their kids out and about for the first time and just to be around people and be able to shop, and support local businesses,” said Colver.

Morris said the old state hospital will also host some events later this year for those who enjoy getting spooked.

“We also run the haunted infirmary haunted house, we run the old state mine haunted trail, our haunted events start in October, we’re hoping to do a summer event this year, but we’re kind of playing it by ear with all the regulations,” said Morris.