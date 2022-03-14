PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of a Peoria store damaged by a police squad car in February said the city has offered to pay for the damages incurred.

According to police reports, a Peoria Police car crashed into The Store, a furniture and mattress shop on Sheridan Road, on Feb. 21. The officer was chasing a suspected burglar through Virginia Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle while turning onto Sheridan Road, effectively hitting the Store.

Three weeks later on March 14, Taha Alrawi, co-owner of The Store, said he received a call from the city indicating they will pay for the repairs.

“So they’re fixing it. That’s wonderful. Wonderful news,” he said.

He said the city initially told him he was responsible for the damage, but then started an investigation into the crash.

“The city said as long as they were on a call it’s not covered by anything, so I guess we are out of luck,” Alrawi said at the time.

Alrawi said the damage is estimated at $17,000, and the windows are in particularly bad shape.

“The windows are actually tilted. There’s actually a gap where wind and stuff can get through. That’s going to have to be fixed really soon,” Alrawi said. “I was actually worried that when the heat comes in, it might put pressure on the windows. It might break windows, too.”

Debris from the crash is still littered outside. Alrawi went on to say the city said he was responsible for cleaning up the debris, but was not touching it until the investigation is completed.

The City of Peoria declined to comment, citing pending claims by a third-party administrator.