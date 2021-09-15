Peoria store suffers thousands in damages after a late-night fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating what started a fire last Tuesday night at a local furniture store.

Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters received a call for a fire alarm activation for a building on N. Sheridan Rd. by W. Virginia Ave.

While inside the building, crews found heavy smoke coming from the back. Additional companies were called once the fire was located on the second floor, activating the sprinkler system.

Ameren Illinois also responded to the scene, shutting down the gas and power.

No one was found inside the building accord to Battalion Chief Steve Rada. A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Overall, damages are estimated to be around $100,000.

This case remains under investigation.