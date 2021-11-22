Peoria stores prepare for Small Business Saturday shoppers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small Business Saturday is between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In Peoria, business owners are already preparing.

Peoria retailers like Rich Pestine, owner of Bushwhacker, and Rhonda Yemm, owner of Unique Gizmos are getting ready for the big weekend.

The weekend is a chance for local stores to get a good number of sales and for customers to even get some good deals.

“It’s a busy day, and it’s important for us,” said Pestine.

It’s also a chance for the public to spend their money at a shop run by owners that live in the same area they do.

“There’s already too many small businesses that have left town. So it’s very important to support us small businesses, so we stay here, and we can offer things that big box stores cannot,” said Yemm.

There have been recent supply chain issues leading into the big shopping weekend, but that hasn’t impacted Unique Gizmos. However, for Pestine, it hasn’t given quite the inventory that he would like to see.

“We try to order kayaks, and we can’t get kayaks, but they say they have some shoes. So OK, we’ll take some shoes. We can’t get any coats, well, we’ll take some packs. It’s more than a little wierd,” said Pestine.

Despite that, there should be enough items for the big shopping weekend.

Both owners said having local stores next door to each other in their shopping centers is a real boost.

“It’s a blessing. We all support each other, [and] we send customers each other’s way,” said Yemm.”We’ve had a lot of people that make a special point of shopping local. We all appreciate it. All of us small businessmen in Peoria appreciate that. And all we can say is thank you, everybody.”