PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

The fire was contained to the kitchen but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment unit. Occupants are displaced. Estimated damages are at $20,000. No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians.