Peoria student builds fire ventilation project to help firefighters in tough situations

PEORIA, Ill — A Peoria student built a project that could help firefighters in dangerous situations.

Peoria Notre Dame junior David Fogerty presented his eagle scout project to local firefighters. The student’s project breaks down how a fire spreads through a home.

It explains how improper ventilation tactics can be deadly.
Fogerty did his research and put a lot of time into building each piece.

It’s gonna give a chance to visualize how the airways in a fire will affect it and the ways it will travel throughout a building. You’ll be able to see it in the smoke and how the fire reacts,” said David Fogerty, junior.

The student-built miniature houses to demonstrate ventilation and airflow.
Peoria Fire Chief Ed Olehy says it great to see teenagers making a difference.

