WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A local congressman announced that a Peoria student’s artwork will be displayed in Washington D.C. after winning an art competition.

According to a news release from Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-17), Peoria Christian High School junior Emmelia Edwards won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 17th district.

Edwards’ submission, titled Grandma’s House, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for a year. The winning piece was announced during a reception at Western Illinois University and featured art from participating students.

Grandma’s House by Emmelia Edwards

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in Central and Northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said. “It was an honor to celebrate so many gifted young people from across our district at Western Illinois University, and to encourage them to pursue their passions and use their talents to improve our communities.”

The art competition started in 1982 and has accepted more than 650,000 works of art from students across the country.