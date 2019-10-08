Peoria students celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

PEORIA, Ill. — Students at a Peoria school are celebrating Hispanic heritage, but not in a classroom.

Students at Manual Academy are putting on a show in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Giselle Ochoa, a senior at Manual is spearheading the program.

“With it being my senior year, that’s one of the things that I wanted to at least leave here and be like, ‘oh she started this,’ and then have it continue through the rest of the manual years,” Ochoa said. “I was just in my bed one day thinking, ‘oh well, why don’t I just take initiative and go ahead and inspire the Hispanic Heritage Month.’ It’s not actually one month, it’s actually Sept. 15-Oct. 15” said Ochoa.

Ochoa said she designed the student-led movement to not only entertain, but also inform.

“There’s a gap in knowledge that not a lot of people know, that’s a really cool thing that we get to inspire other students to go ahead and learn about that,” said Ochoa.

Ochoa says the program will showcase the Hispanic culture through different lenses.

“We’re gonna have dancing, we’re gonna have games, of course we are gonna have food. We’re gonna go ahead and have a guest speaker come in and talk about Hispanic leadership,” exclaimed Ochoa.

Nataly Rodriguez says the audience is in for a real treat.

“I just feel like everyone will love it, since like every time we perform, it’s like oh I’ve never seen anything like that. I just feel like it’s gonna be really good one and everyone is gonna like it,” said Rodriguez.

The performance will take place at Manual at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.