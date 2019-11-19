Peoria students learn the ropes of the entrepreneurial world

PEORIA, Ill. — Monday, both college and high school students were taught how to start a business.

Bradley University hosted the Second Annual Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Convergence Convergence Conference. It was a great opportunity for participants to engage with different CEOs about how they got their start.

Organizers said it allowed students to get an insight into local leaders’ business skills. Executive chairman of Tandem Diabetes Care, Kim Blickenstaff, was on hand to motivate future entrepreneurs.

“It’s an attempt to break down silos. Everybody’s saying it’s the second one of them, and I feel like there’s a real momentum in people realizing we have a lot of technology here that can lead to great startups,” Blickenstaff said.

This is the first year an award was given to a participant. The Bill & Catherine Kwon Entrepreneur & Convergence Business Award was presented to VirtuSense Technologies.

The company’s founder created a system to prevent falls in medical facilities.